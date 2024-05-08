Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado star Shedeur Sanders is obviously an excellent talent when it comes to making plays on the field. But his abilities as an artist… could use a little bit of work.

Sanders recently released his first-ever song “Perfect Timing” on all streaming platforms. On3 Sports took a snippet of the new song to share it with college football fans on the Twitter/X platform.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has released his first song "Perfect Timing"🎶https://t.co/LdTeu8PKOV pic.twitter.com/n8VN1F8w8v — On3 (@On3sports) May 7, 2024

Music is of course incredibly subjective. One person can absolutely love a song that others happen to dislike. However, most college football fans were incredibly underwhelmed by Sanders’ ability as an artist, roasting him on social media for the song.

The “perfect time” to delete this would be rn, on3 sports — Tyler Winfrey (@Tylerwinfrey25) May 7, 2024

This is worse than his actual team — Millie Strings (@heylittlemillie) May 7, 2024

This is not good 🔥🔥 — Blackshirts (@blvckshirts) May 7, 2024

It’s giving, “Local kid from your high school tries to rap” kinda vibe. — Brett Lucas (@tharecruiterguy) May 7, 2024

This is absolute trash. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 7, 2024

Interestingly, Shedeur’s song is not the first time that one of Deion Sanders ‘ sons came out with music. His son Deion Sanders Jr. also makes music as recently as 2023, and may have even helped him on this song. He even tweeted out the link to Shedeur’s new song.

Perfect Timing FINALLY OUT NOW on Spotify Perfect Timing – Single by Shedeur Sanders | Spotify https://t.co/QVjxJ1LNeb — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) May 7, 2024

Not to be rude to Deion Sanders Jr, who also played college football at SMU from 2013-2015. But Shedeur clearly has much more going outside of music than he did with his collegiate football career.

Luckily for Shedeur, he won’t have to rely on his talents as a musician as a career. As long as everything goes to plan for Shedeur this coming season at Colorado, he is expected to hear his name called quite early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

[On3 Sports]