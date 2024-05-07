Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders is widely expected to be selected quite high in the 2025 NFL Draft should everything go to plan for him in his second year in Boulder. But just in case it doesn’t, he is seemingly trying his hand in the music industry as a potential backup option.

Sanders has released his first-ever song, “Perfect Timing” on streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify. The Twitter/X community got a little snippet of how the song sounds from a tweet from the popular football and recruiting page On3 Sports.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has released his first song "Perfect Timing"🎶https://t.co/LdTeu8PKOV pic.twitter.com/n8VN1F8w8v — On3 (@On3sports) May 7, 2024

Sanders notably has an NIL valuation of $4.8 million. So clearly, he doesn’t need to engage in any ventures outside of football that he doesn’t want to. And chances are, this song may be more of a one-off thing than something that he will likely follow up on in the future.

But regardless, it is interesting that he does have this passion away from football. Just don’t expect this to be his long-term plan moving forward.

His long-term plan is clearly professional football. And if last year is any indication, he will likely excel at the professional level as long as he goes to a situation where he is given a chance to perform.

Sanders excelled in his first season at Colorado, throwing for 3,230 yards along with 27 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

The team success wasn’t exactly there for him, winning only four games on the year. But Sanders very much showed that he is a player to watch for the future on the field.

Who knows, maybe Sanders will become a name to watch in the music industry as well throughout what will likely be his final year of college football.

[On3 Sports]