Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders was able to lead his team to victory over the in-state rival Colorado State Rams, but his antics after the game have sparked some outrage among some.

After the game, Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi approached Shedeur Sanders on the field to try to shake his hand in congratulations, but Sanders had no interest in shaking his hand.

Sanders initially extended his hand toward Fowler-Nicolosi as if he was going to shake it, but then he quickly pulled it away and had some pretty harsh words for the opposing quarterback.

“You were talking [trash] on Instagram. Talking on Instagram. We handled our business. You can’t [mess] with me,” Sanders could be heard telling Fowler-Nicolosi as he refused to shake his hand.

“Alright, keep talking, brother,” Fowler-Nicolosi said to Sanders as he walked away from the interaction. “Keep talking, baby.”

Needless to say, these comments from Sanders sparked outrage on social media.

“Call me a boomer or whatever but this dude is not going in the first round,” prominent football analyst Brett Kollmann said of Sanders in a post on X.

“Trash talk before the game, trash talk during the game. Be competitive, get yourself and your teammates going…. But you leave that on the field and shake hands after the game, no matter the result. Period,” one fan said.

“Everything about this program is so unlikable. Real tough guys beating up on fringe D1 schools while any middling P5 school takes them apart every single time,” another fan said.

“I despise this kids attitude,” news reporter Amanda Atwell wrote.

Sanders and Colorado got the win again this year, and Sanders wanted to let him know about it.

