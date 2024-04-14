Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady played with and against a lot of extremely talented players over the course of his 23-season NFL career, but one player sticks out as somebody who hasn’t received enough attention who he thinks belongs in the Hall of Fame – longtime NFL safety Rodney Harrison.

During a recent appearance on the Deep Cut podcast, Tom Brady made it clear that he thinks Rodney Harrison is underappreciated and deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

“To me, [he’s] one of the greatest football players the league has ever seen and doesn’t get the recognition,” Brady said regarding Harrison according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “He should be in the Hall of Fame. He was as good a competitor, defensive player — smart, tough, physical, fucking mean out there on the field. I loved it, and I loved playing with him.”

Brady played alongside Harrison between 2003 and 2008 where he helped lead the New England Patriots to back-to-back Super Bowl wins following the 2003 season and the 2004 season.

Harrison obviously has not been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame yet, so it will be interesting to see whether or not this endorsement from Brady changes things for him.

[ESPN]