Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, the Buffalo Bills decided to trade Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. And it sounds like Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is well aware of just how much the team will miss Diggs going forward – though he’s still optimistic.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Dion Dawkins got brutally honest about the impact of the team’s decision to trade Stefon Diggs, saying that the news of Diggs’ departure hit him like a “haymaker.” But he made it very clear that he is still quite optimistic about the direction of the team going forward, insisting that the team’s Super Bowl window is still open.

“When you’ve got a team of guys that lead with good hearts, good athleticism, good football, and when we put that helmet and them pads on and that jersey and it says Bills, that window is always open,” Dawkins said on the podcast according to Pro Football Talk. “It’s always open. Like it could be a little bit more, but nah, it’s open. And it’ll always be open. And as long as Josh is at quarterback, that’s what I can talk for.”

We’ll have to see how the Bills are able to perform without their star receiver.

[Pro Football Talk]