By Kevin Harrish

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has not been very open or explicit about his political beliefs over the past several years, but his recent social media activity might have given a bit of a hint.

Over the weekend, fans noticed that Travis Kelce had “liked” a post from former ESPN commentator Sage Steele, who is an open Trump supporter, meeting and posing with former United States President Donald Trump at the UFC 299 event back in March.

“Travis Kelce has liked a post on instagram praising Donald Trump. I always knew this man had MAGA energy but now we have proof,” one fan said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, this is pretty shocking considering Kelce has seemingly held some pretty liberal views before and is currently dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, who has been quite outspoken in her criticism of Trump over the years, even publicly endorsing Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton as they ran against Trump in the previous two presidential elections.

It’s not clear what Kelce’s intention was behind “liking” the photo, but Swift fans were not exactly happy about it.

We’ll have to see whether or not Kelce addresses the social media move.

