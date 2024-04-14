Donald Trump and Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has not been very open or explicit about his political beliefs over the past several years, but his recent social media activity might have given a bit of a hint.

Over the weekend, fans noticed that Travis Kelce had “liked” a post from former ESPN commentator Sage Steele, who is an open Trump supporter, meeting and posing with former United States President Donald Trump at the UFC 299 event back in March.

“Travis Kelce has liked a post on instagram praising Donald Trump. I always knew this man had MAGA energy but now we have proof,” one fan said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, this is pretty shocking considering Kelce has seemingly held some pretty liberal views before and is currently dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, who has been quite outspoken in her criticism of Trump over the years, even publicly endorsing Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton as they ran against Trump in the previous two presidential elections.

It’s not clear what Kelce’s intention was behind “liking” the photo, but Swift fans were not exactly happy about it.

y'all's favorite BF following a problematic trump supporter and liking her pics with him 💀💀💀 but i'm sure yall got excuses READY. this on top of him saying he wants to ask ppl who speak different languages what are they doing here is quite the combo pic.twitter.com/8OvJ5CQXsS — bellylint (@bellylint4) April 14, 2024

the more you i learn about him the more grossed out i become tbh — bellylint (@bellylint4) April 14, 2024

Swifties and Travwives in the quotes are so embarrassing. 4 OUT OF 5 photos in that post had Trump in them, 1 was a video of trump, the 1 pic that doesn’t have Trump in it features Candace Owens, and the author calls them “GREAT PEOPLE.” You can’t call that “NON POLITICAL” 🙄 https://t.co/AaRt6BN30B pic.twitter.com/AeC0WXQMcv — 🐕‍🦺 (@lesbiansforjoe) April 14, 2024

https://twotter.com/stonedlor/status/1779301232491819467

this is the 3rd man she’s dated that supports trump😭 oh tayrepublican https://t.co/HpAKR7b97z — jasmine 💋˚ ༘ ♡ ⋆｡˚ (@jasnfr) April 14, 2024

He is a white rich football player this not shocking at all he always had Republican energy https://t.co/vUvFWoayK3 — Steven T (@steventphoto) April 14, 2024

We’ll have to see whether or not Kelce addresses the social media move.