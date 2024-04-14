Syndication: Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck abruptly retired from the NFL just a few weeks before the start of the 2019 season in the prime of his career. He could have returned from retirement – and still could at the age of 35 – but it doesn’t sound like that was ever a question for him.

“When I retired, that part of it was put to bed in my mind in a very simple, sort of direct way,” Luck said according to Joal A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “There were a lot of complications around it, you know, certainly tormented inside, as you guys saw that night, but I think that part of it has stayed.”

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t parts of football that he misses.

“It gives you purpose, it gives you structure,” Luck said. “You’re on a team. I think you find some, you know, it scratches some deep itches of relationship and community and purpose and hard work. … There are parts of it you miss. You don’t get to repeat that in life.”

Luck only played seven seasons in the NFL and was widely considered one of the top quarterbacks in the league during those years. But he’s not looking to attempt a comeback.

