For the past several months, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce have been in the public eye quite a lot as they navigated their new relationship together, with Kelce attending several of Swift’s concerts overseas and the couple going on several public outings together, like an Oscars afterparty and a trip to the Sydney Zoo. But they haven’t been in public much the past few days, and it sounds like there’s a reason for that.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking a much-needed break from all of the public attention and are just spending some time together at home.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

It’s been a crazy several months for both of them with Swift touring the world and Kelce wrapping up a Super Bowl run with the Kansas City Chiefs. But now, they finally have some downtime.

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” the source continued.

Of course, their lives are about to get a lot more busy in the near future when Swift releases her new album next month. But for now, they’re enjoying a break together.

