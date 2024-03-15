Michigan Wolverines logo

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team suffered its worst season in recent memory this year as the team went just 8-24 overall and finished last in the Big Ten. As a result, the team is making a change in leadership.

On Friday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel announced that the team had decided to part ways with head coach Juwan Howard after five seasons with the team.

“After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men’s basketball coach,” said Manuel. “Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan’s dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan.”

At one point, Howard was considered one of the best coaches in the entire country as he was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year as well as the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year in 2021 after helping lead the team to a Big Ten Conference title. But after missing the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons, the program has decided to go in a different direction.

[Michigan Wolverines]