aNov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts towards a referee following a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks traded for former Washington Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell, adding another veteran quarterback with experience as a starter to the roster. But even though Howell was a starter last season, it sounds like the Seahawks are still sticking with Geno Smith.

During a recent interview with Seattle Sports 710, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider made it clear that despite the team bringing in Sam Howell, Geno Smith will remain the starting quarterback for the team.

“Geno is the guy, and Sam will be backing him up,” Schneider said during the appearance, according to Pro Football Talk.

Schneider expects that Howell will be competitive during practice and push Smith – which is natural for any competitive athlete – but he said that the team brought in Howell to be the backup, not as a potential starter.

“I’m sure there’s competition, but as of right now, I mean, Geno — it’s not like we’re signing him to go and compete with Geno to be a starter, but I’m sure he’s gonna give it a run. He’s a competitive guy,” Schneider said.

So even though the Seahawks added a player who was a starter in the league last season, it does not sound like there will be a quarterback controversy.

[Pro Football Talk]