It’s been no secret over the past few years that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has formed a pretty strong bond with Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. And it sounds like that friendship has led to some massive loyalty in his football predictions.

During his press conference this week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce was asked for his prediction on Colorado’s record this upcoming season under Deion Sanders and he quickly gave an extremely optimistic answer.

“Undefeated. I’m taking Prime every single time,” Kelce said. “I’m not a betting man but my money is on Prime.”

This answer is shocking for a couple of reasons. For starters, Colorado actually plays the Cincinnati Bearcats next season, which is where Kelce played his college football. So by picking Colorado to go undefeated next season, he’s actually picking against his alma mater.

It’s also a pretty shocking prediction because Colorado is currently not projected to finish anywhere near undefeated next season after winning just four games last year. The current win total is set at just 4.5 games for the 2024 season. If the Buffs went undefeated next season, that would mean they’d have to win 12 games in the regular season – 7.5 more games than they’re currently projected to win.

So all in all, this is a pretty bold statement from Kelce.

