Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced his surprising retirement from coaching. And now, we know what the seven-time national champion head coach is going to do next.

On Wednesday evening, ESPN announced that Nick Saban will be joining the network as an analyst where he will become the newest analyst on the iconic college football pregame show College GameDay and will also be part of the network’s NFL Draft and SEC football coverage.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” Saban said in the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

Obviously, this is massive news for Saban and College GameDay, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

This has felt somewhat inevitable ever since he retired. The guy is great on tv. https://t.co/BBMzVV0A0M — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) February 7, 2024

NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND!

Is ESPN replacing Lee Corso (Florida State legend) with Nick Saban (who coached Alabama for years to many natty's)? After snubbing Florida State by subbing Alabama in 2023's post season invitational, is Disney/ESPN doing the same snub again? https://t.co/TDUYqU3u09 — Ken Hayashida (@TrekDocFan) February 7, 2024

Get rid of Corso and this panel would be 🔥🔥🔥 — Bryan Grant (@BryanBrygrant) February 7, 2024

Does that mean we can finally get rid of Pat McAfee????!!!! — Dooby-Scoo (@ProudDevilAlum) February 7, 2024

Hopefully less McAfee then? — CJB (@VT2SouthShoreMA) February 7, 2024

Obviously, this has been widely speculated ever since his retirement, but now the move is official. It will certainly be interesting to see how the legendary head coach performs in his new role as a college football analyst.

[ESPN Press Room]