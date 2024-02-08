Kirk Herbstreit Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
It’s typically the job of a journalist and media member to remain unbiased and objective regarding the sport that they cover, and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit usually tries hard to keep up those appearances, even refusing to make a prediction on the games that he is calling. But it seems like he crossed the line in a pretty major way this week.

During an interview with Rivals.com on national signing day this week, Dominic Raiola, the father of five-star 2024 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola, revealed that Kirk Herbstreit actually played a big role in persuading Dylan Raiola to flip his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska late in the recruiting cycle.

“When this was happening, I’ll bring up one guy’s name, his name is Kirk Herbstreit,” Dominic Raiola said during an interview with Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “When he saw the smoke about Dylan entertaining Nebraska, he was like call me, he was like ‘Dude if this is true, he’s gotta do it.’ His affinity for Nebraska, for a guy like that to tell me and get behind me, you know I knew he needed to do it, but I wasn’t going to sit here and say you need to go change that place or be a part of the change of that place. So when Kirk told me that, you know I was like man, I had other coaches reach and say the place is special and coach Rhule is a special leader.”

Obviously, it’s quite a shocking scandal for an ESPN analyst who claims to be objective about the sport to directly impact college football recruiting like this, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

It’s safe to say that people were not happy with Herbstreit.

