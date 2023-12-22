Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani now headed to Los Angeles, the Dodgers have become the clear-cut betting favorite to win the 2024 World Series.

In November, BetMGM Sportsbook opened with the Dodgers at +800. But that was before the free agency period got underway. In the time since the Dodgers got Ohtani and now Yamamoto their odds have dropped to +550.

Over on FanDuel, they’ve dropped even further to +400.

That’s the lowest betting odds for a World Series favorite since the 2017 Chicago Cubs were getting +375 a year after winning their first championship since 1908.

The Dodgers were already one of the favorites to win the World Series before their massive free-agency haul. The NL franchise went 100-62 this past season, their third consecutive year with 100 or more victories. They also went to the World Series three times since 2017, winning the whole thing in 2020.

While Ohtani won’t pitch in 2024, Los Angeles has a brutal rotation heading into the 2024 MLB season. Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, and Tyler Glasnow will lead the way, with Emmet Sheehan, Dustin May, and Ryan Yarbrough competing for the fifth spot.

[NY Post]