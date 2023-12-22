Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks fought to get Draymond Green to join them during his free agency turn this offseason. Now, they might end up with via trade.

That’s what the oddsmakers at Cover.com are thinking as they’ve installed the Mavericks as the betting favorites to end up with Green via trade whenever his indefinite suspension is over.

The Golden State Warriors forward was ejected from a game last week against the Phoenix Suns after getting tangled up with Jusuf Nurkić, leading to Green throwing a punch that hit him in the face. This was the second such incident involving Green in recent weeks, and given his history of putting his hands on others, the league indefinitely suspended him while he underwent counseling and treatment to deal with his issues.

All signs point to Green’s time with Golden State coming to an end as there are only so many times they can deal with his antics. While there are no tea leaves to read regarding what will happen, it’s assumed that the team will try and trade him before the NBA Trade Deadline.

If that happens, the Mavericks are getting +210 from Covers, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers (+300), Cleveland Cavaliers (+500), Indiana Pacers (+500), and Sacramento Kings (+500).

We’ll see how it all shakes out for Green but the smart money appears to be on Dallas at the moment.

[Cover.com]