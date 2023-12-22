Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After going just 4-8 during his first season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes this season, Deion Sanders undoubtedly has higher expectations for his team heading into the 2024 season. However, a recent betting line does not seem to be expecting all that much improvement from the Buffs next season.

This season, Buffalo started strong in the first three games under Deion Sanders as the team began the season with a 3-0 record. That momentum did not last long, however, as they lost eight of their last nine games to finish the season 4-8 and miss a bowl game. Unfortunately for Sanders and Colorado, the latest odds are not projecting Colorado to make a bowl game next season, either.

In an early over/under prop bet on Colorado’s win total for the 2024 season from betonline.ag, Colorado’s win total is currently set at six games – which is also the number of wins required for a team to earn bowl eligibility. The odds for the “under” on that win total bet are set at -200 and the odds on the “over” are set at +150, suggesting it’s more likely than not that Colorado will miss a bowl game next season.

Obviously, next season is a long way off, however, and Sanders still has plenty of time to rebuild his roster and prove this projection wrong. But currently, it doesn’t sound like people are too optimistic about Colorado heading into next season.

[sportsbetting.ag]