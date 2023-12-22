The Jackson Sun

On Friday night, the New Jersey Devils held their LGBTQ Pride Night celebration during the team’s showdown with the Edmonton Oilers. But when the teams were warming up before the game, it wasn’t just the Devils who were making moves to support the LGBTQ community.

As the teams were warming up on the ice before the start of the game, Edmonton Oilers superstar center Connor McDavid was seen using rainbow Pride Tape on his stick in a clear gesture of support for the LGBTQ community on the Devils’ Pride Night celebration.

“you want to see a leader? here’s connor mcdavid, the best player on the planet wearing pride tape in warmups in a game where the OTHER team is having their pride night. that’s a leader,” Alyssa Lerae of Sportsnet said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

It’s a pretty significant move from McDavid and a strong show of support for the LGBTQ community, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

It makes it way better that he's doing it for the opposing teams pride night.

As for the game itself, McDavid had a strong performance, scoring one goal and notching one assist in the 6-3 win over the Devils.

