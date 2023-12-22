Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils hosted their Pride Night celebration during Friday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers in support of the LGBTQ community, but it wasn’t just the Devils that were showing their support to the LGBTQ community during the game.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid is widely considered to be one of the best and most dominant players in the entire NHL and is one of the league’s biggest stars. And on Friday night, he decided to use his platform to support the LGBTQ community by using rainbow Pride Tape on his stick during the team’s warmups before the contest.

“you want to see a leader? here’s connor mcdavid, the best player on the planet wearing pride tape in warmups in a game where the OTHER team is having their pride night. that’s a leader,” Alyssa Larae of Sportsnet said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The Edmonton Oilers official account also posted a photo on social media showing McDavid using the rainbow tape during warmups.

McDavid had a strong game on the ice on Friday night as well, scoring one goal and notching one assist to help lift the Oilers past the Devils by a score of 6-3.

