The Ultimate Fighting Championship is under fire from calls of a boycott due to its recent $100 million agreement with Bud Light for a sponsorship.

Bud Light has been besieged by sagging sales after a summer controversy in which the alcohol conglomerate sent a personalized gift package to transgender rights activist and TikTok phenom Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light lost its ranking as the No. 1 beer in America due to the ongoing pressure spearheaded by right-wing activists.

UFC fans don’t seem enamored of the new relationship either, taking to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to register their disgust with the decision to forge a business relationship with Bud Light.

“UFC BOYCOTT IS ON,” one fan wrote according to The New York Post.

“Time to double down on #BoycottBudLight and now #BoycottUFC,” another MMA fan posted.

One fan wrote that he considered it “a dumb move.”

One fan took his beef to the top of the organization saying that Dana White “should have rejected this.”

“Bud Light [and] Anheuser-Busch are marketing MORONS, to try this,” one fan wrote. “It’s like picking at a scab, it’s going to leave a scar.”

UFC and Bud Light did not immediately respond to the apparent pushback from their latest announcement.

[New York Post]