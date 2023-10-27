Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) pose for a photo after swapping jerseys following a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Justyn Ross returned to the practice field less than 24 hours after bonding out of jail.

Ross was arrested Monday afternoon after a criminal complaint accused him of “unlawfully and knowingly causing physical contact with a person in a rude, insulting or angry manner” against a woman with whom he had a relationship.

The woman, in her call to 911, accused Ross of dragging her by her hair throughout the house.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booked Ross on allegations of criminal damages exceeding $25,000, according to KCTV.

Head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation after practice.

“With Justyn Ross, just addressing that up front, we’re taking in all the information, and have been. We’ll continue to do that. He’s back here. He’ll work today, and we’ll just take it from there. Other than that I don’t really have any information for you other than what we’ve gathered,” Reid said according to KCTV.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also backed his teammate.

“We love Justyn. I don’t know too many of the details as far as that goes. In this locker room it’s a brotherhood so we just try to pick up each other as much as possible,” Mahomes said.

[KCTV5]