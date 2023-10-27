Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Los Angeles Lakers championship center Dwight Howard has denied sexual assault and battery allegations relating to an incident in July 2021 at his Georgia residence.

A man named Stephen Harper filed the lawsuit against Howard.

What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit, and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law,” Howard’s attorney, Justin Bailey, told ESPN. “The allegations against Mr. Howard are contested. Mr. Howard intends to present the truth.”

Bailey contends that while Howard had “consensual sexual activity” with Harper, the man later tried to extort the basketball star.

“The truth is Mr. Howard blocked Mr. Harper on social media and then was confronted with two options — pay to protect his reputation or have a fabricated story made public.”

Bailey contended his client is an “easy target due to the subject matter and his status as a celebrity.” HE said Howard is choosing to “trust in the justice system and will rely on all future court filings to speak for themselves.”

Bailey said Howard is looking forward to “presenting the truth” in upcoming court action.

The 37-year-old Howard has currently been plying his trade in the Taiwanese pro basketball league.

[ESPN]