June 10, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention at Koury Convention Center Saturday. His speech came on the heels of a second indictment charge. Mandatory Credit: Megan Smith-USA TODAY

Donald Trump made a major move during his civil fraud trial that left his Secret Service detail scrambling to respond on Wednesday.

Trump repeatedly threw up his hands and declared, “I’m leaving.” Those in attendance gasped as Trump rose from his seat and promptly left the courtroom.

Trump’s prompt exit came moments after his former longtime fixer, Michael Cohen, backtracked on previous testimony about whether he lied to Congress.

“Trump immediately [got] up and [stormed] out of the courtroom with Secret Service agents chasing after him,” Shawn Reynolds of MSNBC relayed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Reynolds revealed that Trump’s move was “completely unexpected and surprising to his own attorneys. Courtroom gasped.”

Once outside the courtroom, Trump addressed assembled reporters.

“The witness just admitted that we won the trial. And the judge should end this trial immediately,” Trump said, according to People.

Trump is currently facing a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James alleges that the Trump Organization, under the direction of Donald Trump and his adult son, inflated financial assets like golf courses and hotels to defraud insurance companies and obtain favorable loans from banks as it built its real estate empire.

Trump, like all Americans, is innocent until proven guilty.

