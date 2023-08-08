Aug 6, 2023; Melbourne, AUS; United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) reacts after United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (not pictured) scored during the penalty kick shootout during a Round of 16 match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup against Sweden at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Women’s National Team suffered a crushing defeat this weekend that ended their run through the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. And in a strange turn of events, many conservative Americans claimed to be cheering for Sweden instead of the United States, claiming that the USWNT was too “woke.” And those people got brutally mocked for their ignorance of Sweden and its players.

The conservative seemed bothered by the USWNT players’ political and social activism, supporting progressive politics and promoting the LGBTQ community. But as a few people pointed out on Twitter, this is even more true of the players on the Swedish team.

“If you think the USWNT is woke, wait till you hear about the lesbians with free healthcare on the Sweden team,” Gal Pal Sports said in a tweet.

If you think the USWNT is woke, wait till you hear about the lesbians with free healthcare on the Sweden team https://t.co/tOFV2GHLfg — Gal Pal Sports (@GalPalSports) August 7, 2023

“The dumbest people online: the USWNT lost because they are Too Woke! maybe if they focused on soccer instead of talking about politics they wouldn’t have lost,” Rodger Sherman said in a tweet.

The dumbest people online: the USWNT lost because they are Too Woke! maybe if they focused on soccer instead of talking about politics they wouldn’t have lost The team they lost to: pic.twitter.com/12615OoEIg — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 7, 2023

Sherman then shared several headlines about the Swedish soccer team highlighting how progressive and politically active the players are, even showing that teammates Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson are a couple.

It’s clear that the conservatives didn’t exactly think critically before choosing to support Sweden due to the USWNT’s “woke” views.

