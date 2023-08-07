Aug 6, 2023; Melbourne, AUS; United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) reacts after United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (not pictured) scored during the penalty kick shootout during a Round of 16 match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup against Sweden at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Conservative Republicans typically like to portray themselves as patriots who love and support the United States, but that certainly wasn’t as the United States Women’s National Team competed in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. And it was very evident when the team lost to Sweden on Sunday.

The United States came up short against Sweden on Sunday, falling in a penalty kick shootout and ending their run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup in the round of 16.

After the loss, many conservatives led by former United States President Donald Trump wasted no time in expressing their delight at the team’s loss on social media. They appear upset that some members of the team chose to remain silent during the national anthem instead of singing – something common at many sporting events.

The anti-American USA woke women's soccer team has been eliminated and Megan Rapinoe is the cause of it. 😂😂😂 I can't stop laughing. https://t.co/YU8Bj4SsAI — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 6, 2023

Who else is glad the Woke US Women's soccer team along with Anti American activist Megan Rapinoe got eliminated from the World Cup today? pic.twitter.com/WUW2U0CcZr — TEAM USA 🇺🇸 (@__TEAM_USA) August 6, 2023

Cry harder!

You repugnant, vile, Anti-American leftist commie loser !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/K3mZ7CqZhJ — 🅰🅼🅴🆁🅸🅲🅰 🆁🅴🅰🅻 (@AmericaReal3) August 6, 2023

Not only did the anti-American WOKE woman's soccer team lose today.

Megan Rapinoe missed a penalty kick that would have sealed the win for the USA🤣🤣🤣

Talk about a win-win pic.twitter.com/S0hYPWX77E — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 6, 2023

Anti-American US Women’s Soccer Team Loses to Sweden in Earliest Women’s World Cup Exit Ever Good riddance to bad rubbish. They won’t have a megaphone for their hate-filled rhetoric. These losers don’t represent the U.S. Buh-bye.https://t.co/LVGK5Ur90I — 🇺🇸 Pamela Geller 🇺🇸 (@PamelaGeller) August 6, 2023

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

These conservatives were quickly called out their anti-American and unpatriotic views on social media.

I know it’s not worth engaging but the premise of “USWNT lost bc Woke” is so funny bc like…

were they Not Woke when they won the last two World Cups??? Are all the other international women’s soccer teams anti-LGBT and pro-gender inequality??? are the Swedes voting for DeSantis — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 7, 2023

“The people delighting in Megan Rapinoe’s misfortune forget something. They can send their triumphant emails, rife with misspelling & misogyny & it won’t change the fact she’s a 2-time World Cup champ.” Nothing but truth from ⁦@nrarmour⁩, per usual https://t.co/Rejuw2dtIg — Lindsay Schnell (@Lindsay_Schnell) August 6, 2023

To the hundreds of thousands of American youth cheering on the USWNT in soccer…I’m sorry if you heard a past disgraced republican president disparaging this amazing team. It’s simply the way republicans treat the USA. Stay strong ✌️#DemVoice1 — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) August 7, 2023

So Trump attacks the USA women’s soccer team saying “USA is going to hell!” But Biden congratulated the team saying “you’ve made your country proud.” And Republicans try to claim that Trump loves this country? Biden loves America. Trump hates it. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 7, 2023

It’s really gross to see all of these “patriotic” Republicans celebrating the USA women’s soccer team being knocked out of the World Cup. Rooting against America to “own the Libs?” Really? You don’t love America. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 6, 2023

The last time I saw ‘America First patriots’ as happy and excited as they are now over the US women’s soccer team losing was when Trump rolled out his refurbished jet that they paid for. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 7, 2023

There are a lot of “patriots” out here celebrating the United States Women’s soccer team losing in the World Cup. …because of “woke” athletes. There is nothing more anti-American than rooting against your countries team on the international stage. #WomensWorldCup… pic.twitter.com/x8BH7Mj0Yw — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) August 6, 2023

The mean-spirited, anti-American, "anti-woke" gloat mob celebrating Megan Rapinoe missing a penalty proves that they never did place "America First." They place their angry brand of Fox-brewed fascist nationalism, perpetual outrage, and pretend persecution first. pic.twitter.com/BKRNX8aMqC — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 6, 2023

It’s worth noting that no player on the USWNT ever claimed publicly to be protesting during the national anthem at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, nor did any player kneel. The ones who chose not to sing simply stood silently and respectfully.

But that apparently was enough to generate outrage.

[Donald Trump]