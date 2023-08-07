USWNT Aug 6, 2023; Melbourne, AUS; United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) reacts after United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (not pictured) scored during the penalty kick shootout during a Round of 16 match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup against Sweden at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
PoliticsSoccerBy Kevin Harrish on

Conservative Republicans typically like to portray themselves as patriots who love and support the United States, but that certainly wasn’t as the United States Women’s National Team competed in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. And it was very evident when the team lost to Sweden on Sunday.

The United States came up short against Sweden on Sunday, falling in a penalty kick shootout and ending their run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup in the round of 16.

After the loss, many conservatives led by former United States President Donald Trump wasted no time in expressing their delight at the team’s loss on social media. They appear upset that some members of the team chose to remain silent during the national anthem instead of singing – something common at many sporting events.

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

These conservatives were quickly called out their anti-American and unpatriotic views on social media.

It’s worth noting that no player on the USWNT ever claimed publicly to be protesting during the national anthem at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, nor did any player kneel. The ones who chose not to sing simply stood silently and respectfully.

But that apparently was enough to generate outrage.

