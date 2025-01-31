July 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA; Former olympic swimmer Michael Phelps arrives for the 2017 ESPYS. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to achieving peak performance, athletes know that what they put into their bodies is just as important as how they train. A balanced and well-planned diet not only fuels their bodies; it also helps optimize energy, enhance recovery, and improve endurance.

But what do the world’s most famous athletes eat to maintain such extraordinary levels of performance?

From elite sprinters, to professional tennis players, to basketball legends, the diets of top athletes are tailored to meet the unique demands of their sport and their bodies.

Athletes like Serena Williams, LeBron James, and Tom Brady follow strict nutritional regimens that are carefully curated to maximize energy output, improve focus, and ensure longevity in their careers. But these diets aren’t just about performance— they also reflect a deep understanding of the body’s need for recovery, optimal function, and overall health.

From lean proteins to superfoods and hydration strategies, understanding how these elite athletes eat can offer valuable insights into how nutrition can play a pivotal role in an athlete’s career— and possibly even in our own lives.

LeBron James

LeBron James is known for his dedication to health and fitness, which includes a highly disciplined diet. Over the years, he’s been very vocal about his eating habits, especially as he turns 40 while continuing to play at an elite level in the NBA.

James follows a diet that focuses on high-protein, low-carb, and nutrient-dense foods to maintain muscle mass and overall health.

Typical Foods: Chicken, fish, and lean meats for protein. Brown rice, quinoa, and sweet potatoes for healthy carbohydrates. Lots of greens like kale and spinach for vitamins and minerals. He also avoids processed sugars and gluten as much as possible, following a more clean-eating approach.



In the off-season, James even goes on a plant-based diet for a short period to help reduce inflammation and reset his body. It costs him a pretty penny, too: around $1.5 million a year. The return on investment is worth it, however.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady used the TB12 Method, which is not just a fitness regimen, but a whole lifestyle, including strict dietary guidelines. Known for his incredible longevity in the NFL, Brady’s diet is geared toward reducing inflammation and optimizing recovery.

Brady’s diet is focused on whole, nutrient-dense foods, with an emphasis on anti-inflammatory foods to support joint health and muscle recovery.

Typical Foods : Vegetables: Brady eats a lot of vegetables, with 80% of his meals consisting of plant-based foods. Lean proteins like chicken, turkey, and fish, particularly wild salmon. He avoids nightshades (e.g., tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants), as they can cause inflammation. He also avoids sugar, gluten, dairy, and processed foods. Hydration is crucial for Brady, so he drinks plenty of water throughout the day, sometimes with a pinch of salt for electrolytes.



Serena Williams

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and her diet plays a key role in maintaining her power, endurance, and recovery.

Serena’s diet focuses on whole foods to fuel her physically demanding training and matches.

Typical Foods : Lean proteins like chicken, fish, and turkey. Complex carbs such as brown rice, quinoa, and oats for energy. She loves incorporating healthy fats from sources like avocados, almonds, and olive oil. Fruits and vegetables are a constant in her meals, providing antioxidants and vitamins. She also loves smoothies with greens, berries, protein powder, and other nutrient-dense ingredients for recovery. On occasion, Serena has admitted to enjoying her favorite foods, like pizza or a burger, but she tends to eat those in moderation. Now we’re talking. That’s the part of the diet we can all follow.



Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps is known for his legendary swimming career, and his diet during his competitive years was famously huge, supporting the intense energy demands of his training and races.

Phelps’ diet was often described as massive, reflecting the caloric demands of a world-class swimmer. During his peak, he was consuming up to 12,000 calories a day (!!!)— a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats.

Typical Foods: Pasta: A key part of his carb intake, to fuel his long, grueling training sessions. Eggs, bacon, and sandwiches: For protein and fat. Pizza: Phelps would often enjoy pizza for dinner, sometimes with a side of energy drinks. Fruits and vegetables: Though carbs and protein were the focus, Phelps made sure to include plenty of fresh fruits and veggies to ensure he was getting the right nutrients.



Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his rigorous fitness routine and commitment to staying in top physical form, and his diet plays a huge role in his performance.

Ronaldo follows a strict high-protein, low-carb diet to maintain his muscle mass and endurance, while also keeping his body fat percentage low.

Typical Foods: Lean proteins like chicken, fish, and egg whites for muscle recovery. Complex carbohydrates like brown rice and whole grains to provide steady energy during matches. Healthy fats from sources like avocados and nuts. Plenty of vegetables, especially leafy greens, for vitamins and minerals. He avoids sugar and processed foods, and he’s known for having multiple small meals throughout the day to keep his metabolism high.



Ronaldo’s dedication to hydration is also a priority. He drinks a lot of water and avoids sugary drinks, opting for natural juices or coconut water.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is one of the top tennis players in the world, and he credits his diet with helping him overcome health struggles and achieve unprecedented success.

Djokovic follows a “life-changing” gluten-free diet, which has helped him with issues like fatigue and digestive problems. He emphasizes clean eating and avoids foods that might cause inflammation.

Typical Foods: Gluten-free grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oats. Plenty of vegetables such as spinach, kale, and broccoli. Lean meats, but he’s also known to enjoy plant-based proteins from beans and legumes. He incorporates healthy fats from olive oil, nuts, and avocados. Djokovic also follows an alkaline diet (consuming more alkaline-forming foods like fruits and vegetables) and focuses on hydration, drinking plenty of water and herbal teas



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is well known for his muscular physique, and his diet is just as legendary as his workout routines.

The Rock’s unsurprisingly is intense. It’s designed to help him maintain muscle mass and energy while staying lean. His daily intake consists of six to seven meals to keep his metabolism high and provide steady energy.

Typical Foods: Lean meats like chicken breast, salmon, and steak. Complex carbs such as brown rice, sweet potatoes, and oats. Healthy fats from avocados, coconut oil, and almonds. He often includes vegetables like broccoli, spinach, and asparagus for vitamins and minerals in his meals. The Rock’s diet isn’t strictly about restriction — he’s known for indulging in his cheat meals, including huge portions of pancakes, sushi, or burgers



Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was renowned not only for his athleticism but also for his dedication to maintaining his body and health throughout his career.

They don’t call it the Mamba Mentality for nothing. Bryant followed a clean, high-protein, moderate-carb diet with a focus on muscle recovery and joint health.

Typical Foods: Chicken, salmon, and turkey for lean protein. Sweet potatoes and brown rice for complex carbohydrates. Berries for antioxidants and green vegetables for vitamins. Like other athletes, Bryant strongly emphasized hydration, drinking water and occasionally supplementing it with coconut water for electrolytes



Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey, a former UFC champion, has a tough, disciplined approach to both her training and diet to maintain her strength and endurance.

Rousey follows a high-protein diet with healthy fats and nutrient-dense foods, focusing on muscle recovery and energy for training.

Typical Foods: Chicken, turkey, and lean cuts of beef for protein. Sweet potatoes and quinoa for complex carbohydrates. Salads with greens like spinach, kale, and arugula. Healthy fats from avocados and olive oil. She avoids processed sugars and refined carbs, sticking to whole foods.



Ronda has also mentioned her love for smoothies, particularly those made with almond milk, spinach, berries, and protein powder.