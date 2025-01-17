Photo Credit: NBC; Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Athletes are known for what they can do on the field, but now and then, we’re graced with those who show off their personalities.

Celebrities and those alike get their chance to host the iconic NBC sketch show Saturday Night Live, which also brings in athletes to show off their comedic talents. They create some pretty hilarious moments.

Here are some memorable athletes who hosted SNL and their sketches:

Peyton Manning

If Peyton Manning wasn’t a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, he could easily have been a comedic actor. One of the best sketches in athlete history was when Manning volunteered with a young group for an SNL Digital Short: United Way, season 32 in 2007.

It starts out innocent enough. One of the best quarterbacks in the game’s history gives back to the community, but the next thing you know – said quarterback is teaching kids how to break into cars… and get tattoos.

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had one of the more recent SNL stints just last March. He had to pretty much pose as himself as the “Straight Male Friend” who requires little to no drama to be around.

Well, other than the occasional video-game outburst.

Bob Uecker

An iconic show with an iconic MLB broadcaster – count us in.

During longtime sportscaster voice Bob Uecker’s opening monologue, he took a call from “President Ronald Reagan”. Reagan just talked… and talked… and talked some more.

Uecker — a World Series champion catcher — also was part of a trade on SNL… a little league trade with Billy Crystal in 1984.

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley was able to star in a rendition of his own show, Inside the NBA, but he didn’t play himself. Barkley was Shaquille O’Neal while comedian and actor Kenan Thompson portrayed Chuck (Naturally, he talked about betting).

Bill Hader played a fabulous Ernie Johnson Jr. as well.

Derek Jeter

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter played the “new Yankee wife” in a sketch where he had to dress up as a woman in 2001. Jeter played the wife of seven-time MLB All-Star, Alfonso Soriano.

The two met at Señor Frog’s in Jamaica during a bikini contest that Soriano was judging.

If that’s not love, I don’t know what is.

[Photo Credit: NBC; Saturday Night Live on YouTube]