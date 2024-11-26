Photo Credit: Buena Vista Pictures

Let’s set the scene in a dramatic sports movie.

It’s a slow-motion frame in the bottom of the ninth inning, at the goal line, or any place that could create a game-winning (or losing) scenario.

The scene leading up to this play occurs in the locker room, where the team gathers to listen to a pep talk. Sometimes, this speech is based on a true story; sometimes, it’s not. There are also those pre-written words when a figure accepts an award that you can’t ignore. Those send you away feeling inspired.

Here are some of the most memorable speeches in the sports world, both fiction and non.

Quack, Quack, Quack

The Mighty Ducks trilogy was introduced during an era when pop culture and sports combined to show they could coexist. The movies had everything you would want from a sports series: an underdog story, professional sports, and inspirational quotes.

The “quack” referred to a scene where Coach Gordon Bombay used the sound to turn down a more lucrative coaching job to stay true to his duck roots.

It’s also what the team cheers when they get in a huddle.

Perfection.

Remember the Titans

You know you get giddy when you hear the title of the movie in said movie.

Remember the Titans was loosely based on a true story of the 1971 Virginia state football champions from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, VA.

When Coach Bill Yost showed integrity was better than an individual award, it made the movie.

“You make sure they remember, forever, the night they played the Titans! Leave no doubt!”

Ray Lewis

The camera knew to find Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis. The team would huddle around and look to him for guidance. He would make short, motivational quips that would say, “Respect is earned, it’s never given.” And he could also give you a long-winded talk that would make you want to run through a brick wall.

But he always, always made sure to have his teammates acknowledge the person to the left and right of them.

So when it comes to Ray Lewis, it’s really about taking your pick.

Augie Garrido

Fascinating. A hustler. Fierce. Knowledgeable.

These were just a few words to describe the late and legendary baseball coach Augie Garrido.

He was one to talk to those around him hours after the game had concluded, and was also a fantastic public speaker.

Big Papi: “Our f—ing city!”

The city of Boston was rightfully in mourning following the bombing attack during the annual Boston Marathon. Three people lost their lives and hundreds were injured.

Five days later, Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz stood on the mound in front of the crowd at Fenway Park and said, “This is our (expletive) city. And nobody’s gonna dictate our freedom. Stay strong.”

The crowd reacted accordingly.

Miracle on Ice

The movie Miracle was based on a true story about the “Miracle on Ice” hockey game at the 1980 Winter Olympics and the underdog story about the team. The good news? Many say it was pretty accurate, down to the inspirational speech actor Kurt Russell, who portrays Herb Brooks, gives.

Team USA featured collegiate and minor-league players, and they stunned the heavily favored Soviet Union with a 4-3 upset victory.

Now, the speech ahead of the upset:

“Great moments are born from great opportunity. And that’s what you have here, tonight, boys. That’s what you’ve earned here tonight.”

According to Jack O’Callahan, who was on the 1980 team, the speech was a “mix of fact and fiction.”

Friday Night Lights

Watching Friday Night Lights (the movie) for the first time, you forget these are kids in high school. They even reference that in the movie. They don’t feel like they’re in high school. That’s because football is a religion down there.

So when Coach Gary Gaines, played by Billy Bob Thornton, is addressing the locker room with two quarters left, you can’t help but make it bigger than football.

“I want you to take a moment, and I want you to look each other in the eyes. I want you to put each other in your hearts forever because forever is about to happen here in just a few minutes. I want you to close your eyes, and I want you to think about Boobie Miles, who is your brother. And he would die to be out there in that field with you tonight. And I want you to put that in your hearts. Boys my heart is full. My heart is full.”

He also references, “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” The famous Friday Night Lights quote from the television series.

Moms are the real MVP

“You the real MVP,” became more than a heartfelt message from NBA star Kevin Durant. It became meme-worthy and a sweet sentiment to say when someone does you a favor.

It originated when Durant delivered his MVP acceptance speech in May 2014, five days before Mother’s Day.

“You the real MVP,” he said referencing his mom, Wanda.

She’s still referred to that 10 years later.

Jim Valvano: “Don’t give up.”

They say save the best for last which is exactly what I did.

The “Don’t give up, don’t ever give up,” speech from the late Coach Jim Valvano at the ESPY Awards in 1993 will forever be iconic and inspirational.

“I just got one last thing; I urge all of you, all of you, to enjoy your life, the precious moments you have. To spend each day with some laughter and some thought, to get your emotions going. To be enthusiastic every day, and Ralph Waldo Emerson said, ‘Nothing great could be accomplished without enthusiasm,’ to keep your dreams alive in spite of problems whatever you have. The ability to be able to work hard for your dreams to come true, to become a reality.”

The message to never give up was a motto for himself and the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research.