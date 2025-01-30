Electric dance music fans attend the Loud Luxury show at The Concourse Project Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

Music is an ever-expanding universe, filled with endless sounds and styles that reflect the diversity of cultures, histories, and creative expressions around the world.

While mainstream genres like pop, rock, and hip-hop dominate the charts, there are entire realms of music that most people have never heard of— hidden gems that thrive in niche communities or are shaped by distinct regional traditions.

These lesser-known genres often offer a fresh perspective on rhythm, melody, and emotion, challenging our perceptions of what music can be.

Here are seven music genres you might have never heard of.

Vaporwave

Description : A genre rooted in internet culture, Vaporwave is characterized by its use of 80s and 90s nostalgia, slowed-down samples, and surreal, lo-fi aesthetics. It often blends smooth jazz, ambient, and electronic music with glitchy visuals and themes of consumerism and capitalism. It’s more about creating a mood than traditional song structures

Notable Artists : Macintosh Plus, Saint Pepsi, James Ferraro

Tuvan Throat Singing

Description : Originating from the Tuva region of Siberia, this form of throat singing involves the production of multiple pitches at once, often mimicking natural sounds like wind or animal calls. Singers create harmonics that sound like a drone and higher overtone melodies simultaneously

Notable Artists : Huun-Huur-Tu, Kongar-ol Ondar (Kind of catchy)

Zeuhl

Description : A genre created by the French band Magma in the late 1960s, Zeuhl is a highly experimental form of progressive rock, known for its heavy, repetitive rhythms, otherworldly vocals (often in an invented language), and a spacey, cosmic atmosphere . It’s often hypnotic and ritualistic.

Notable Artists : Magma, Univers Zero, Koenjihyakkei

Chiptune

Description : Chiptune music uses the sound chips from old video game consoles (like the Game Boy) to create music. It’s often fast-paced, melodic, and retro in sound, bringing nostalgia for 8-bit video games. Though initially associated with video game soundtracks, it’s evolved into a full-fledged genre

Notable Artists : Anamanaguchi, Sabrepulse, Disasterpeace

Japanoise

Harsh noise, experimental, industrial. Description: A particularly extreme form of noise music that comes from Japan. It’s full of dissonance, static, distortion, and chaotic soundscapes. Artists like Merzbow and Incapacitants are known for this genre, which is not for the faint of heart! Someone even referred to it as “ear-shattering.” Take that as you will.

Celtic Punk

Description : This might be more of a well-known genre. It’s really an excuse to play “I’m Shipping Up to Boston”. Celtic Punk is a hybrid genre that blends traditional Irish folk music with punk rock. Expect to hear instruments like fiddles, bagpipes, and tin whistles, alongside electric guitars and fast, anthemic punk beats.

Notable Artists : Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys, The Pogues

Math Rock

Complex, irregular time signatures, and intricate guitar work. Description: Math rock takes rock music and deconstructs its usual patterns, focusing on complex, atypical rhythms, and structures. Bands like Don Caballero and Battles are well-known for this subgenre, with guitar riffs and unpredictable song patterns.

By exploring these lesser-known genres, you can break free from the confines of familiar soundscapes and unlock new emotional experiences, innovative techniques, and unexpected inspirations.

So, the next time you’re looking for something new to listen to, don’t just rely on the mainstream— seek out the hidden gems, and you might just find your next favorite sound in a genre you never even knew existed. Let us know how Japanoise worked out for you.