The Sex and the City franchise began in the late ’90s, and while the way of the woman has changed since then, the roles the characters play are still relatable to the modern self-identified woman.

The Millennial era consumed the show that was based on every single woman’s dream. Being in New York City with a fabulous wardrobe, great friends, and a confusing romantic life. Those elements are still around today.

There’s a new wave of Generation Z’ers consuming SATC, relating to the characters.

The single, confusing world of Carrie who’s in a situationship with Mr. Big — the new wave of dating these days.

The promiscuity of Samantha who just exudes confidence. We all envy that.

Charlotte is romantic.

Miranda is smart and reminds us time again that we are more than just sitting around and talking about boys.

The heartbreak is universal. The anxiety is universal. The figuring out who you are is universal. Both generations can relate.

The one true difference is technology. Carrie and her friends are galloping around Manhattan with a flip phone while we would be doing the same thing offering play-by-play on Snapchat.

Or when Carrie finds out her Mr. Big is engaged to Natasha, she discovers it in an announcement via the newspaper. We find out on social media.

When you take a look at Instagram or TikTok, the voice of your beloved Carrie will pop up. You’ll hear her referencing her chaotic love life and spending money on Manolo Blahniks instead of investing in a 401K.

And of course, politics …

Being a writer for her relationship column, Carrie, as played by Sarah Jessica Parker, has her quips about her. She uses metaphors and wit when describing love.

“The most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you you love, well, that’s just fabulous.” “Maybe the past is like an anchor holding us back. Maybe, you have to let go of who you were to become who you will be.” “I will never be the woman with the perfect hair, who can wear white and not spill on it.”

Social media is also doing reactions to how Carrie’s character was in the show, and they weren’t too kind about it.

Rapper MeganThee Stallion recently reviewed the show and it was perfection.

The new era of young women embracing the timeless show has been a blessing. Some things never change. Whether that’s a good thing in this case remains to be seen.