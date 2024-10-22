Happy Halloween to those who observe. And to those who love a good scary (or not so scary) movie.

When it comes to the October 31st celebration every year, we’re used to the tradition of costumes and candy, but we can’t forget about the flicks that are associated with it.

Here are seven of the worst Halloween (or similar) movies that are so bad, you can’t help but say they’re good.

Trick ‘r Treat

I really appreciate this movie. It’s a true Halloween flick that leans into the traditions we use in October to celebrate the holiday.

Sam, the, well — character in the movie, goes around punishing people who don’t adhere to the rules. While this movie is violent, there’s an appreciation to those traditions and the history behind it. Things have since become modern with trick-or-treating and costumes.

The multiple storylines and flashbacks keep you hooked the entire movie.

There’s a werewolf transformation in one of the stories that looks so fake it’s almost laughable, but that adds to the charm.

Terrifier

Who would have thought IT wasn’t the scariest clown?

This thing scares the you-kn0w-what out of me. I give it props for that, but I have a tendency to lose interest when it’s constant blood, guts, and gore.

It also follows the usual scary movie marks of curious people checking the sound they heard and the people who are supposed to rescue you, end up dead. However, Art the clown (sorry for the spoilers) won’t die.

Some other really weird things occur that I don’t feel like mentioning, but enjoy the breakdown above.

Overall, I think it’s brilliant to bring one of the biggest fears (clowns) back to the screen because it just hits differently.

Halloween: H20

The movie was… fine, but it almost didn’t happen which is cool.

Speaking of cool, Jamie Lee Curtis might be one of the coolest people on the planet. For her to begin this franchise of scary movies and to show the original story behind the man who couldn’t die, and could out-walk you, just historic.

She made one phone call around the 20-year anniversary of the first 1978 film and mentioned the timing and the fact that they were both still in show business.

Things continued and the movies got worse from there, but she rocks.

Halloweentown

There’s nothing bad about this movie. It’s perfect.

Scream series

Let me make sure you are reading this correctly. The Scream movies were phenomenal. Of course, this is a millennial writing this, so when they came out, they were a more modern horror flick for teens—the same teens who definitely looked older than any of the high schoolers we shared the hallways with.

Naturally, people can’t just leave great things alone.

They straight up say it in one of the trailers. “You can’t do a slasher movie as a TV series.” Couldn’t agree more.

Keep it a movie. There was enough suspense for that format. Turned me off when they tried too hard as well.

But … I love that they stayed true to the old-school ways of a telephone ring giving you chills. So good.

Speaking of the original. The first scene from the OG Scream is so iconic.

The Bride of Chucky

Chucky terrified me as a child. Imagine seeing a toy and thinking it could come to life… and kill you.

You get frustrated thinking this overall-wearing play thing could end your life.

But, when he meets his better half, it’s a pop culture dream.

Jennifer Tilly plays the voice of the Tiffany, and when she transforms into the doll, they show the entire process from the hair dye to the nail polish, but most importantly — putting Chucky in his place.

The Ring

This is just about not following directions.

When there is a video tape going around that KILLS PEOPLE, maybe don’t watch it.

And that creepy girl is walking backwards almost — you can outrun her.