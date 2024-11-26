Photo Credit: Hallmark Channel (‘Write Before Christmas’)

A Christmas Hallmark movie is a tradition unlike any other, and most of us don’t know why.

Is it written well? No. Is the acting Academy Award-worthy? Absolutely not. But when one is on, you can’t help but watch.

The thing about these movies is they follow the same format.

Here’s how it goes:

A girl is getting claustrophobic in her big-city life during the holidays and receives a letter or call from a relative in her hometown. This hometown has something festivity-related. Noelville, Christmaston, etc.

The message she receives begs her to return home to help out at some festival to judge a baking competition. She hesitates because her extremely successful, handsome, and smug boyfriend wants her to stay in the big city.

This boyfriend: His name is something like Chad, rolls his eyes, but lets her go to her hometown. She’s also hesitant because she has a deadline to write an article to describe the Christmas spirit due on Christmas Eve.

Did I mention she’s a newspaper reporter writing about Noel psalms and Santa Clause and can afford rent in this New York City-like location?

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

She drives to this town that she “grew out of,” and stops at her mom’s house. Mom is baking cookies and immediately asks her to join in to help decorating.

…

Yada, yada — she sees her first love from high school. He works at the Christmas tree farm and she’s confused by her feelings of her new and old life. She re-discovers the miracle of Christmas and decides to stay in Wintertonfieldville.

And I eat it up every time. But why?

One part has to do with the glimmers. What a beautiful term. Very holiday-esque.

According to AV Club, what makes Hallmark Movies so addictive are the glimmers or the rare qualities of hope that shine through.

“There are just enough halfway decent Hallmark Christmas movies that you’re tempted to keep watching the 24/7 broadcast just in hopes of stumbling upon a good one,” Caroline Siede writes.

Just enough chemistry and cheesiness to get you hooked. You sandwich that into some fake snow, wrap it in a bow, and you can’t help but drink the Kool-Aid.

I also never forget this moment in which Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) is supposed to be ice skating and clearly isn’t.

On that same note, if you haven’t seen an actor or actress in a while, you can guarantee they’re in an upcoming Hallmark movie.

I didn’t leave you sports fiends out either,

The Kansas City Chiefs and Hallmark Channel teamed up for a holiday movie that takes place in Kansas City.

We are teaming up with Hallmark this holiday season for a new, original movie filmed right here in Kansas City!@hallmark x @hallmarkchannel — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 25, 2024

In a press release, Hallmark’s chief branding officer, Darren Abbott, said the combination of warmth and excitement of professional football will create the perfect storytelling project. Perhaps a little inspiration from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Sign me up.