Is it or isn’t it a Christmas movie? It’s the question people consider controversial for some silly reason. Some movies are genuinely Christmas movies and some flicks simply have scenes where a holiday scene takes place. Then, the debate begins.

So, those might be the only two reasons that could make or break a Christmas movie.

These six popular movies are often brought up in discussion, but science doesn’t back them, so you can argue amongst yourselves.

While You Were Sleeping

Yes – without a doubt a Christmas movie. If Christmas didn’t take place in the movie, it would throw the entire plot and spirit of the movie off.

There was an extra element to the emotions with the family gatherings as her fake fiance was in a coma.

Harry Potter movies

The Harry Potter movies were brought up a lot during my research. The one attribute that kept being brought up was “cozy.”

Which sounds like a movie you watch with your loved ones during a certain time of year. You add snow to it and there are a lot of elements in the movies that make you think of the holidays, and you can think of it as a Christmas movie.

But it may be a bit of a stretch.

Edward Scissorhands

Edward Scissorhands is arguably a Christmas movie because of how it starts and ends at Christmas time.

The ice sculptures that turn into snow and Christmas parties with Edward living on top of the mountain like The Grinch – it’s parallel.

Frozen

I think this is a toss-up. You could argue all of the winter references are Christmas-related, but the way kids would watch this every day, no matter the season, it didn’t matter.

Gremlins

No. It’s not. Billy received a Mogwai as a Christmas present, and it stops there.

Die Hard

Who knows.

When it comes to Die Hard, everyone wants to argue about it. Bruce Willis, who played John McClane in the movie, said it’s not a Christmas movie.

Who’s going to argue with Bruce Willis?