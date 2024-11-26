Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left many people disappointed after he decided to resume his NFL career after suffering yet another scary head injury early in the season.

Many thought that it was in Tagovailoa’s and his family’s best interest to walk away from the game before irreparable damage was caused. Now, it’s looking more and more like Tua made the right decision to return to play.

That’s if you take into account his production since returning to the game.

“Tua in 5 games since coming back from injury: 1,277 passing yards 11 TD’s 1 INT 77% Completion Percentage 116.2 Passer Rating,” revealed one Dolphins-centric Twitter account.

Fans reacted to the impressive numbers on social media.

“King of picking on non playoff teams. GB going to give him the beats,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Tua’s last concussion might’ve factory reset him to Tuscaloosa Tua,” one fan added.

“Tua and Reek get a love of the conversation and love—deservedly so—but a huge part of this playoff push is Anthony Weaver and this defense Absolutely balling and a problem scheme wise to deal with,” one fan who wants the defense to get its flowers as well added.

As long as Tua can continue to protect himself, it’ll be great to watch him pick defenses apart on the field.