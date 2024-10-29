Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida; The new Dwyane Wade statue in front of the Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade was honored with a statue dedicated to his illustrious career in front of the Heat’s home arena in Miami. Rightfully so. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer left a legacy in his NBA career including 13 All-Star selections and three NBA championships.

However, that’s not what people were talking about. Social media blew up when they revealed the statue and noticed the lack of resemblance to Wade. But he’s not the first.

Wade had mixed emotions about the response.

Dwyane Wade was asked if he saw any comments on statue: “Yeah… Social media world is about opinions. Send some memes. We don’t care. It was a special moment yesterday, my family and I.” It don’t need to look like me. It’s an artistic version of me.” (via @WillManso) pic.twitter.com/6g21ITheDt — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) October 28, 2024

“I care, but I don’t,” Wade said, via The Associated Press. “The social media world is about opinions. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone, use y’all opinions. Please talk more about us. Talk more about a statue, come on down to see it, take some photos, send some memes. We don’t care.”

Wade isn’t alone in this, however.

Brandi Chastain

Decorated soccer star Brandi Chastain had a similar reveal iin 2018 when she was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame. The San Jose native had a plaque dedicated in her honor, and it didn’t quite reflect her.

Don’t worry. There was redemption the following year at The Rose Bowl that commemorated her iconic celebration during the 1999 Women’s World Cup when she scored the game-winning goal and ripped off her jersey in cleebration.

The Rose Bowl unveiled a statue commemorating Brandi Chastain and the 1999 Women’s World Cup team on the 20th anniversary of their win. It depicts Chastain’s iconic celebration after she scored the game-winning goal, ripped off her jersey and fell to her knees in joy. pic.twitter.com/oMcYggLfaz — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 11, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo

We would imagine the tall task that comes around Cristiano Ronaldo and having to create a bronze statue dedicated to him, but Emanuel Santos was up to the task in 2018. Or so he thought.

The result was, well — not great, but he did defend his work after the 15-day ordeal.

“Not even Jesus pleased everyone.” The sculptor who designed Cristiano Ronaldo’s bust defends his work: https://t.co/mi4vl8Kg0m pic.twitter.com/kJNjcHo9mV — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2017

“I’m not what the media made me look like,” Santos said, via BBC News.

His family replaced it with another one. It didn’t look more like him, but wasn’t any worse.

So @Cristiano’s family replaced the beloved bust in the airport for a new one slightly more dignified but definitely not as interesting and even less similar to CR7. I can’t imagine people lining up to take a selfie with this bore of a statue. #bringhimback pic.twitter.com/mtHXj9pGtu — márcio barcelos (@marciobarcelos) June 17, 2018

Santos redeemed himself.

Remember that famous Cristiano Ronaldo statue ? Emanuel Santos saw his dream project turn into a nightmare to him and his family, the sculptor was invited for a second chance, we all deserve it a 2nd chance. pic.twitter.com/DZL6ttnWUu — Real Madrid Info ³⁶ (@RMadridInfo) March 29, 2018

We all deserve a second chance.

Four years prior, another statue in honor of the famous soccer player was unveiled in his hometown of Funchal, Madeira. Still not great.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s statue was unveiled in Madeira today. It’s… well, look at it. pic.twitter.com/wABk4gf2hT — Alexandre Queirós (@alexqueiros) December 21, 2014

Kobe Bryant

For Kobe Bryant’s statue, these errors were of the base variety.

The original 19-foot statue outside of the downtown arena in Los Angeles, had misspellings on former NBA players (Jose Calderon and Von Wafer) in a box score from the 81-point game in January 2006. A misspelling of “Coach’s Decision,” was also corrected.

Kobe’s first statue is already on display outside Crypto Arena 🙌 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/vWinT4xN5X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2024

According to NBA.com, other formatting mistakes were made on the base of the statue and on a Kobe signature.