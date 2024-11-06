Nov 5, 2021; Atlanta, GA; Braves’ Joc Pederson speaks during the championship rally. Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a rare honor few can say they get. Cooperstown is also home to more than just individuals that get to be enshrined. Bits and pieces of history, ranging from uniforms to lineup cards, and props find their way into the Hall.

Here are some that might surprise you.

OMG sign

The New York Mets “OMG” sign is the more recent artifact that was sent to the Hall of Fame.

OMG, look what arrived in Cooperstown! Representing the anthem that rallied the @Mets all summer, this sign was used in pitcher celebrations and will be part of the Museum’s permanent collection. pic.twitter.com/188MH9EcQt — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 5, 2024

The team used the sign to celebrate in the dugout, and was a play on infielder Jose Iglesias’ single.

Detroit hand puppet

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez has a display in Cooperstown to reflect a portion of his career. Some of the catcher’s shin guards are on display next to a game-worn jersey, but there’s something else there, too. A hand puppet giveaway the Detroit Tigers gave to fans in 2005. The Dallas Morning News‘ Evan Grant called it a “creepy” prop behind the glass.

Pearl Necklace

During the 2021 NLDS, Joc Pederson launched two home runs in a rally, followed by a homer in the NLCS to assist the Atlanta Braves in a World Series victory. He was sporting a pearl necklace in the process.

Unboxing some pearly cargo from @yungjoc650 and @Braves 📦 pic.twitter.com/0vva2jagei — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 10, 2021

He wore the pearls in the victory parade and then shortly donated them.

Joe Kelly’s glasses

The 2008 World Series title went to the Boston Red Sox. Pitcher Joe Kelly’s glasses that he wore during the postseason were sent to Cooperstown.

A belt

And not just a regular baseball belt as part of the official uniform.

This belt belonged to Grover Cleveland “Pete” Alexander, who sported the leather belt during the 1926 World Series. He came out of the bullpen to strike out the New York Yankees’ Tony Lazzeri in the seventh inning to maintain the lead.