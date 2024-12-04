Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a spot they weren’t anticipating as they rebuild heading into the 2025 MLB season. Part of that rebuild includes ownership’s open dialogue with eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado about the plans to trade him.

Arenado, according to The Athletic’s Katie Woo, did not request a trade, but the team will look at the market for the third baseman in the coming weeks.

A recent Instagram post from Arenado using the song “Dodger Blue” by Kendrick Lamar had some scratching their heads. Whether it was a troll job by Arenado, coincidence, or wish, we don’t know; but imagine how that Dodgers lineup would look like with Arenado a part of it.

Offensively, the defending World Series champions have bats that speak for themselves.

Tonight’s #WorldSeries Game 3 Dodgers lineup at Yankees: pic.twitter.com/KzersBGjja — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2024

In Arenado’s current contract, which still has three years remaining on it, there’s a no-trade clause that he wouldn’t waive unless he is traded to a contender. Part of that means he’s open to switching positions and going to first base.

NJ.com’s Randy Miller said on WFAN Radio that he’s hearing it could be the New York Yankees or the Dodgers that would trade for Arenado.

“I think the Cardinals are trying to trade him. St. Louis would have to pick up some of the money and maybe the Yankees could have a deal where they trade some prospects… I keep hearing it’s going to be either the Yankees or the Dodgers — I think he’s a West Coast guy that would prefer to go to the Dodgers, and I think the Dodgers want him,” Miller said on Wednesday.

That’s a lot of shifting on the defensive side.

The Dodgers signed infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman to a five-year, $74 million deal last week. Edman is capable of playing plus defense all over the diamond.

Mookie Betts can play at second base and outfield, so there are possibilities there.

Gavin Lux could also man second base with Max Muncy getting off of his feet once in a while at the hot corner too.

Kiké Hernández is a free agent, but there’s a possibility that he’s re-signed by the Dodgers after putting together several excellent postseasons with the franchise. Like Edman, Hernández can play several positions.

Plenty of moving parts, as you can see.

Arenado would also get his chance to even out all of his personal accolades for a championship.

On the other side of it, the Cardinals would benefit from the salary space it would provide as they rebuild if the Dodgers take over the rest of Arenado’s $74 million owed. The Dodgers aren’t scared to spend money, but they did just shell out a five-year, $182 million contract for pitcher Blake Snell — $66 million of that being deferred.

There’s usually a market for third basemen, but there will be more of a view on how that’ll be following next week’s winter meetings.