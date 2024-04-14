Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift began dating a few months ago, the two have certainly not been shy about supporting each other publicly. And when the two were seen at the Coachella music festival together on Saturday night, Swift was supporting Kelce in a pretty unique way.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen at Coachella on Saturday night attending the performances by Ice Spice and Bleachers in support of Swift’s friends. And it seems that Swift made a pretty significant show of support for her boyfriend with her festival attire.

Swift decided to wear a green baseball cap to the music festival on Saturday night. But it wasn’t just any green baseball cap, it was a New Heights baseball cap.

new heights: endorsed by taylor swift pic.twitter.com/CBKSJnWjfz — ellie 🫶🏼ERAS PARIS N2&3 (@ellie_elizabet) April 14, 2024

New Heights is the podcast hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce which has become the most popular sports podcast in the world since he began dating Swift.

The New Heights podcast is actually where Swift and Kelce’s relationship began as Kelce called her out on the show when he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet before one of her concerts last year. So it is a key part of their relationship story.