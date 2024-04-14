Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Ever since they began dating a few months ago, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift have certainly not been shy in supporting each other in all of their professional endeavors with Kelce attending Swift’s concerts and Swift attending Kelce’s games. But she supported him in another way this weekend.

On Saturday night, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen attending this weekend’s Coachella music festival together to watch Ice Spice and Bleachers in support of Swift’s friends. But while supporting her musician friends, Swift also supported Kelce with the attire she chose to wear to the festival.

Swift wore a green baseball cap to Coachella on Saturday night, but it wasn’t just any green baseball cap. Upon further inspection, it was actually a New Heights podcast hat.

New Heights is a popular sports podcast hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. It’s the podcast where Kelce first expressed his interest in Swift and it has recently become the most popular sports podcast on the planet as listeners soared once Travis began dating Swift.

Obviously, Swift’s move to publicly support her boyfriend in this way led to a lot of reactions on social media.

It’s certainly a big gesture from Swift.