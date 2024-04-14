Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several years, the NFL has made it a point of emphasis in the league to punish players for taunting their opponents. But Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow thinks that the NFL should change that rule and allow players to say whatever they want when they’re on the field.

During a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, Joe Burrow made it clear that he thinks that the NFL should allow players to taunt each other on the field, declaring himself “pro taunting.”

“Yeah, I’m pro taunting,” Burrow said on the podcast according to Olivia Ray of WLWT. “We’re all grown adults that work really hard at what we do. And sometimes we’d like to show it. I’m not gonna get my feelings hurt if somebody sacks me and taunts me, like, you made a play. I get it. Like good for you.”

Joe Burrow: “Yea, I’m pro taunting.” Why? “We're all grown adults that work really hard at what we do. And sometimes we'd like to show it. I'm not gonna get my feelings hurt if somebody sacks me and taunts me like you made a play. I get it. Like good for you.” #Bengals | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/c7FA9pXcN9 — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) April 12, 2024

Obviously, these comments from Burrow led to a lot of reactions on social media.

The correct answer https://t.co/c3jtGFedju — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) April 12, 2024

I’m glad taunting is banned so we don’t have to see what corny attention seeking celebrations he’d do https://t.co/VD5OjXUEJ5 — Sixers Flop Era (@FlopSixers) April 12, 2024

Joe Burrow continues doing his darnedest to make me a Cincinnati Bengals enjoyer https://t.co/4pCeNf38cF — head empty sad boy (@DatJoeFrank) April 12, 2024

I’m pretty staunchly anti-taunting, not because of Burrows feelings, but because of its normalization at the lower levels. Burrow can handle it. That’s fine. But that’s not the case for all (younger) people and normalizing/perpetuating bullying benefits no one. https://t.co/UHWD4fKmKr — Andrew Hayslip (@FF_AHayslip) April 12, 2024

Pro taunting? How can society expect to recover from a QB pointing at a DB? This madness needs to be reined in even tighter. https://t.co/57sFmcvD2s — Paul D'Addario (@padadd22) April 12, 2024

It does not seem likely that the NFL will make this suggested change any time in the near future, but it’s clear that Burrow wants taunting legalized.

[Olivia Ray]