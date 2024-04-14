Joe Burrow Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
By Kevin Harrish on

Over the past several years, the NFL has made it a point of emphasis in the league to punish players for taunting their opponents. But Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow thinks that the NFL should change that rule and allow players to say whatever they want when they’re on the field.

During a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, Joe Burrow made it clear that he thinks that the NFL should allow players to taunt each other on the field, declaring himself “pro taunting.”

“Yeah, I’m pro taunting,” Burrow said on the podcast according to Olivia Ray of WLWT. “We’re all grown adults that work really hard at what we do. And sometimes we’d like to show it. I’m not gonna get my feelings hurt if somebody sacks me and taunts me, like, you made a play. I get it. Like good for you.”

Obviously, these comments from Burrow led to a lot of reactions on social media.

It does not seem likely that the NFL will make this suggested change any time in the near future, but it’s clear that Burrow wants taunting legalized.

