This week, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was officially presented with his diploma as a graduate of the Univerisity of Cincinnati during a surprise special graduation ceremony for Travis and Jason Kelce. But Taylor Swift fans were not at all happy about the way that her boyfriend celebrated receiving his diploma.

After receiving his diploma during the surprise graduation ceremony, Travis Kelce grabbed a can of beer and chugged it, allowing the beverage to pour down his face before spiking the mostly empty can on the ground like a football in celebration.

“Receiving a diploma…Travis Kelce style,” Cincinnati Bearcats radio voice Dan Hoard said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter, sharing the video.

It was a pretty fitting way for Kelce to celebrate his diploma as he’s made no secret about his love for drinking, but many Taylor Swift fans were disgusted by the act.

If you are defending this absolutely abhorrent behavior, and think its cute, you truly need to do some serious reflection. This is gross. https://t.co/1y563GLYRq — CassieFlips 📖🤍 (@CassieFlips) April 12, 2024

the woman who wrote folklore and evermore can't be attracted to this https://t.co/8nYZPewoEz — desi ✪ (@coneskrow) April 12, 2024

Compare this spectacle to the time Taylor received an honorary doctorate degree and gave an inspiring speech to NYU grads. Why are they dating, again? https://t.co/GquWQhFYO8 — Dump him, Taylor 🤍 (@jmbts1131) April 12, 2024

Trailer trash Trav. Nice job Taylor you done got yourself a hillbilly like those other desperate women folk. SMH https://t.co/EdUgsxwS35 — ReallyRealScott (@bisScottTea) April 12, 2024

maybe it’s just not my type but how is any women attracted to this https://t.co/CbNq9SB8f9 — chlo (@chlloechampagne) April 12, 2024

maybe im too european for it but oh god this is so embarrassing taylor girl im so sorry😭 https://t.co/LaZLK0wJE3 — jagoda ⎕卌 (taylor's version) WILL SEE TAYLOR X2 (@swftcherry89) April 12, 2024

So you are telling me one of the greatest songwriters ever is dating this??? https://t.co/cyZRTCAAqI — Perla 🤍 (@pearlbiser) April 13, 2024

This is certainly not the first time that Kelce has made a public spectacle of his drinking as he was too intoxicated to even speak clearly at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration. And it’s clear that many of Swift’s fans do not like it.

