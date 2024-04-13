Travis Kelce Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
By Kevin Harrish

This week, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was officially presented with his diploma as a graduate of the Univerisity of Cincinnati during a surprise special graduation ceremony for Travis and Jason Kelce. But Taylor Swift fans were not at all happy about the way that her boyfriend celebrated receiving his diploma.

After receiving his diploma during the surprise graduation ceremony, Travis Kelce grabbed a can of beer and chugged it, allowing the beverage to pour down his face before spiking the mostly empty can on the ground like a football in celebration.

“Receiving a diploma…Travis Kelce style,” Cincinnati Bearcats radio voice Dan Hoard said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter, sharing the video.

It was a pretty fitting way for Kelce to celebrate his diploma as he’s made no secret about his love for drinking, but many Taylor Swift fans were disgusted by the act.

This is certainly not the first time that Kelce has made a public spectacle of his drinking as he was too intoxicated to even speak clearly at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration. And it’s clear that many of Swift’s fans do not like it.

