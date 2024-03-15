Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants decided to bring in veteran quarterback Drew Lock when free agency began this week, but it doesn’t sound like anybody is planning for him to be the starter – including Lock himself.

During his initial press conference after joining the team, Drew Lock revealed that the team made it very clear to him that Daniel Jones would remain the starting quarterback of the New York Giants this season and that Lock’s role as the backup is to push and support him.

“Daniel Jones is the starter on this team and that’s been conveyed to me,” Lock said according to Pro Football Talk. “I need to come in and push Daniel to be the best he can be, and that’s the role that I played for Geno, that’s the role that I played for Teddy, that’s the role that Brett Rypien played for me when I was the starter in Denver. I’ve had both sides of this. I’ve been the guy to push the starter and I’ve been starter pushed by the backups, so it’s all about making that room the best it can be, and if we do that, the sky’s the limit for this team.”

The Giants gave Jones a significant pay raise and a contract extension ahead of last season, and it sounds like they have no immediate plans to reconsider their future with him leading the way.

