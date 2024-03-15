Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raider signed veteran quarterback Garnder Minshew to a two-year contract this week, and it sounds like he’s excited to have the opportunity to compete and play for a team that he believes has a chance to be a strong contender next season.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, Gardner Minshew opened up about his decision to sign with the Raiders.

“Excited to get in and compete with a team that I feel like has a chance to be really good,” Minshew said. “Played them at the end of the year last year, felt some of that momentum, some of that energy that was building, and anytime you have a chance to compete and win that’s all you can really look forward to.”

But Minshew understands that he won’t just be given the starting spot after signing with the team. He’ll have to compete against second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who took over the starting role midway through the season when the team benched Jimmy Garoppolo. And Minshew is excited for the opportunity to compete.

“It’s going to be competitive,” Minshew said. “I think they’re going to try to put together the best quarterback room they can. There’s no promises being made, I don’t want any guarantees, I just want a chance, and I’m excited for the chance I have here.”

We’ll have to see who ultimately emerges as the team’s starting quarterback, but it’s clear that Minshew is excited for the opportunity.

[Pro Football Talk]