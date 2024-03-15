Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Giants decided to bring in veteran quarterback Drew Lock this offseason, some speculated that there was a chance that Lock could ultimately take over as the starting quarterback over Daniel Jones. But it does not sound like that will be the case.

During his introductory press conference with the team this week, Drew Lock said that he was informed all along that Daniel Jones would remain the team’s starting quarterback and that they were signing him to be the team’s backup quarterback.

“Daniel Jones is the starter on this team and that’s been conveyed to me,” Lock said according to Pro Football Talk. “I need to come in and push Daniel to be the best he can be, and that’s the role that I played for Geno, that’s the role that I played for Teddy, that’s the role that Brett Rypien played for me when I was the starter in Denver. I’ve had both sides of this. I’ve been the guy to push the starter and I’ve been starter pushed by the backups, so it’s all about making that room the best it can be, and if we do that, the sky’s the limit for this team.”

Obviously, this is pretty significant news for anyone speculating that the Giants were ready to move on from Jones, and the NFL world had a lot to say about it on social media.

We’ll have to see how Jones performs this season.

