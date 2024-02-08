Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has earned himself a lot of critics, mostly due to his dominance on the field. But as it turns out, he’s fine with that.

During his Monday press conference ahead of the Super Bowl matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, Patrick Mahomes was asked whether or not he embraces being a villain in the NFL. And he revealed that while he doesn’t necessarily embrace the role, he’s at peace with it.

“Not necessarily. I think I just like winning,” Mahomes said according to Pro Football Talk. “If you win a lot and that causes you to be a villain, then I’m OK with it. But at the end of the day, I’m going to enjoy playing the game and try to win as much as possible.”

Mahomes has a chance to further add to his legacy this weekend with a win in Super Bowl LVIII, which would mark his third Super Bowl title in just his first six seasons as a starter.

It would further solidify him as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time already, but it would undoubtedly lead to more haters, as well.

