Last month, the Ohio State Buckeyes announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to take over play-calling duties from head coach Ryan Day. There’s now a chance that the Buckeyes could lose him after less than a month as he is a candidate for the Boston College head coaching position, but it sounds like Ohio State is prepared if that does happen.

During a press conference this week, Ryan Day made it very clear that he is hoping that O’Brien remains with the Buckeyes and does not move on to Boston College, but the team does have “contingency plans in place” if O’Brien does leave the program.

“It isn’t just one of those situations where you take out one guy and put another guy in there and move on,” Day said of the possibility that O’Brien leaves. “It doesn’t work that way. But yes, we talked to different people for that position and we have contingency plans in place. Hopefully, we don’t have to go down that road, though.”

For now, though, Day said that he does not have an update on O’Brien’s status but revealed that O’Brien was currently in Ohio State’s facilities working for the Buckeyes.

[ESPN]