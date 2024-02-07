Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Over the past seven years, Ryan Day has called plays for the Ohio State Buckeyes offense, beginning as offensive coordinator in 2017 and continuing when he took over as the team’s head coach in 2019. But for the first time since he joined the staff, he will not be calling plays this upcoming season.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Ryan Day announced that he will be officially giving up play-calling duties next season as he hands over those duties to new Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Day admitted that it was a difficult decision for him to give up play-calling after doing it for seven seasons with the Buckeyes, but he knows that it’s the best decision for the program.

“I know that is an ideal situation moving forward,” Day said according to ESPN. “Do I want to? No. I don’t. I love the football part of it.”

Obviously, this is a significant move from Day and big news for the Buckeyes, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Finally Ryan Has Seen The Light 💯 https://t.co/XpMPe0nvOv — SirBoywonder513⚾️ (@SirBoywonder513) February 7, 2024

Need to manage that game. I’ve watched Kirby and Saban. Completely flip a game , being in tuned with the small details about not only their own team but their opponent. ♟️ https://t.co/uwbPJujXOv — CoachWhite (@CoachJ_White) February 7, 2024

Best news ever. On playcalling, to be clear. — There is No Choice but Trump (@HerrObvious) February 7, 2024

I hope it is a great collaboration — Darth Dividend on Youtube 🌋 (@DarthDividend23) February 7, 2024

It’s happening 🥹 this is what we’ve needed https://t.co/3aaDMaV12x — Heavy™ (@_Heavyy) February 7, 2024

There’s a chance that O’Brien will not be Ohio State’s offensive coordinator next season as he is currently a candidate to be the next head coach at Boston College. But even if that is the case, it sounds like Day will still give up play-calling duties.

[ESPN]