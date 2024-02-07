Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes added the best transfer player in the country last month when Alabama Crimson Tide superstar safety Caleb Downs signed with the Buckeyes. Downs is one of the best safeties in the country, if not the single best. But it sounds like Ohio State head coach Ryan Day might have some other uses for him, as well.

During his press conference this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discussed the possibility of using Caleb Downs as a punt returner and potentially even a weapon on offense.

“Now, he’s tremendously talented and excited to make sure we give him as many opportunities as he possibly can in all different areas too. You saw him as a punt returner, I watched him play in a high school game against Buford and he was running the ball, so even talked about that as maybe lining him up and different things,” Day said according to On3.

“So there’ll be a lot of opportunity next year for Caleb Downs.”

It would certainly be a pretty surprising move if Downs were to see action for the Buckeyes on offense, especially given the playmakers Ohio State has at its skill positions. But Downs is obviously a tremendously talented athlete, so it will be interesting to see how Ohio State uses him.

[On3]