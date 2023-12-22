The Columbus Dispatch

Kyle McCord started all 12 games at quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes this season, leading them to victory in 11 of them. But the next game he will play will be with the Syracuse Orange after he announced his transfer, and it sounds like his former coach is expecting big things from him there.

During a recent press conference, Ryan Day said that he wishes “nothing but the best” to his former quarterback at his new destination and thinks Kyle McCord will “do well” at Syracuse.

“Kyle was very well-respected here,” Day said according to Cleveland.com. “Wish him nothing but the best. He played some good football here. He spent three years here and made a lot of relationships here.

“I think he’s committed to another school now, and he’ll do well there. He will.”

Day did not want to discuss any of the specifics about what led to McCord’s transfer from the program, but he did make it clear that he wishes his former player the best.

“I just don’t think it’s worth getting into it all right now — but I certainly wish him nothing but the best of luck,” Day said. “There are a lot of guys who really care about him a lot.”

[Cleveland.com]