Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

This week, former United States President Donald Trump expressed his outrage after the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified him from the presidential ballot in the state, and tennis legend Martina Navratilova was quick to call him out for the hypocrisy in his statement.

The move from the Colorado Supreme Court came as the courts ruled that Donald Trump was unfit for office due to his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But in a post on Truth Social this week, Donald Trump claimed that Joe Biden had “weaponized” the Department of Justice against him.

“We have reached a point when a President of the United States has WEAPONIZED the Department of Justice as though we were a Third World Country. They don’t want to run against me, and never have. I am leading in the Polls, by a lot, and based on the results of the failed Biden Administration, this will continue,” Trump said in his post.

Hey don- what about the lock her up stuff??? That was ok? https://t.co/8XUnRhLU5K — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 20, 2023

However, Martina Navratilova didn’t seem to have much patience for this claim from Trump, calling him out for his hypocrisy when he infamously claimed that he wanted to have Hilary Clinton arrested.

“Hey don- what about the lock her up stuff??? That was ok?” Navratilova said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It’s clear that the tennis legend wasn’t going to let Trump make those claims without any pushback.

[Martina Navratilova]