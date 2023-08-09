Megan Rapinoe Jul 30, 2023; Auckland, NZL; United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) answers questions from journalists during a U.S. soccer press conference amid the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
United States Women’s National Team legend Megan Rapinoe entered the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup knowing it would be her last run with the team, but it’s safe to say that her career did not come to the end that she had hoped.

Not only did the team lose to Sweden in a penalty shootout that marked their earliest exit from the World Cup in team history, but Megan Rapinoe also missed a crucial penalty kick that likely would have sealed the victory for the United States.

But despite the brutal way to end her career, she is still proud of her career with the USWNT, making it clear that it’s been “an honor” to represent the United States.

“This is the balance to the beautiful side of the game,” Rapinoe said after the loss. “I think it can be cruel and just not our day.

“I still just feel really grateful and joyful,” Rapinoe continued. “I know it’s the end and that’s sad but to know that this is really the only time I’ve been in one of these this early says so much about how much success I’ve been able to have and just how much I’ve loved playing for this team and playing for this country – it’s been an honor.”

It wasn’t the end she hoped for, but it caps off a legendary career nonetheless.

