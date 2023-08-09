Jul 30, 2023; Auckland, NZL; United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) answers questions from journalists during a U.S. soccer press conference amid the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

United States Women’s National Team legend Megan Rapinoe entered the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup knowing it would be her last run with the team, but it’s safe to say that her career did not come to the end that she had hoped.

Not only did the team lose to Sweden in a penalty shootout that marked their earliest exit from the World Cup in team history, but Megan Rapinoe also missed a crucial penalty kick that likely would have sealed the victory for the United States.

But despite the brutal way to end her career, she is still proud of her career with the USWNT, making it clear that it’s been “an honor” to represent the United States.

“This is the balance to the beautiful side of the game,” Rapinoe said after the loss. “I think it can be cruel and just not our day.

"I think this team has always fought for so much more and that's been the most rewarding part for me… To know that we've used our really special talent to do something that's changed the world forever." 🇺🇸❤️@USWNT's @mPinoe speaks with @JennyTaft after the game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NUx9Oku4mf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 6, 2023

“I still just feel really grateful and joyful,” Rapinoe continued. “I know it’s the end and that’s sad but to know that this is really the only time I’ve been in one of these this early says so much about how much success I’ve been able to have and just how much I’ve loved playing for this team and playing for this country – it’s been an honor.”

It’s a clear message from Rapinoe, and it led to plenty of reactions on social media.

I don’t care what your personal opinion on Rapino is but she has made waves in Womens soccer and has played a huge part in the USWNT dynasty. Yes it’s sad we lost, yes we shouldn’t have , but look how amazing the competition is & some of that can be credited to this team’s fight. https://t.co/cziFcNUCc5 — Hannah McKay✨ (@Hannahmckay21) August 6, 2023

People stateside celebrating the team’s loss and particularly her miss in PKs for everything but soccer reasons is probably the most comical part of all of this… https://t.co/FVwBySP40I — Jeff Weisinger 🇺🇲/🇵🇭 (@J_Weisinger) August 6, 2023

They’re will be a lot of discussion about the U.S. performance in this tournament and rightfully so, but women’s sports and sports in general is better because of Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and all those who will retire after this game. Catapulted the Women’s World Cup to a new level. https://t.co/B77A4IbeRX — Tyler Englander (@TylerEnglander) August 6, 2023

One of the best to ever do it who inspired & mentored the next generation of players, elevated the game, & used her platform for good – we love you Pinoe!!! https://t.co/QiiWmbxVTn — Jules Amin (@jules_amin) August 6, 2023

This is why she’s the best https://t.co/oBMhVuc0hK — Morgan Tencza (@morgantencza) August 6, 2023

It wasn’t the end she hoped for, but it caps off a legendary career nonetheless.

[Fox Soccer]